Alessandro Leon Asoli accepted the sentence and gave up the appeal: the first words of Monica Marchioni, the boy’s mother

In recent days the news has spread of Alessandro Leon Asoli’s choice to renounce the appeal and accept a 30-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of his mother Monica Marchioni and the murder of Loreno Grimaldi. Interviewed by Il Corriere della Sera, the woman described her emotions and said what she hopes will happen now.

Although she survived that terrible night of April 15, 2021it can be said that Monica Marchioni’s life has crumbled anyway, from many points of view.

That evening, his son Alexander she cooked salmon pennette to which she added sodium nitrate with the clear intent of poisoning her and her partner, Loreno Grimaldi.

He diedafter atrocious suffering. Shefortunately, having eaten only one bite however, he managed to surviveeven though he had to spend a long time in hospital.

The conviction of Alessandro Leon Asoli

The boy, accused of the attempted murder of his mother and the murder of his stepfather, obviously faced a trial in court, which had seen him in the first instance sentenced to 30 years in prison.

For a long time he continued to profess his innocence and to blame the mother for having staged everything. Another beating for the woman.

Then, last March, came the confession from Asoli, who he admitted all his guilt before the judge and apologized to the people he caused pain to.

In recent days, then, the news has arrived of the boy’s choice to renounce the Court of Cassation and to accept thus the sentence decided for him at the first degree trial.

Monica Marchioni’s words after her son’s decision

Monica Marchioni had already said she had appreciated his son’s move last March, when he showed the first signs of repentance.

Today, when the renunciation of the appeal was made official and thus the end of the process was decreed, the woman said her opinion pleased. Above all the fact that his son, who he hasn’t seen since the evening of his arrest, is starting to repent.

The road to a rapprochement there is still a long way between the two. Also because, as Monica explained, she still doesn’t see a nod from him.

I can’t know if he really intends to change. For now I haven’t received any word from him, but we’ll see. It is difficult for me to think about forgiving because my life has been devastated, it has become a struggle to face the days, the pain is too strong for me.