Alessandro Lecquio (60 years old) is once again in the eye of the hurricane. And once again two women romantically related to him, and who seemed to have made peace, clash: Antonia Dell’Atte pointing out him as the man who abused her more than 30 years ago and Ana Obregón defending him. Dell’Atte was his wife for four years, from 1987 to 1991, and the mother of his first-born, Clemente. Obregón was his partner for just over three years, until they separated in April 1994, and he had with him his only son Aless, who died on May 13, 2020 at the age of 27 due to cancer. Neither one nor the other are currently his partner, since Lecquio has been with María Palacios for more than 21 years, 13 of them married, and with her he has had his third daughter, Ginevra Ena, who will turn five this summer.

The fact is that when the waters between Dell’Atte and Obregón seemed tame, the accusations of the Italian model towards the father of their respective children have unleashed the storm again and the wick has been the docuserie Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. The former model has been very active in recent days on her social networks and with statements in different media talking about “this incredible scourge.” “Women have died because they have not had testimonies. People who go to television and provide evidence have to be supported ”, he said. Words that were followed by other serious ones in reference to Alessandro Lecquio: “I have had the great luck that the judges have believed me”.

Her ex-husband replied briefly that “this whole story was explained 20 years ago” and Ana Obregón has once again defended the father of her son on her own Instagram account: “Alessandro has never mistreated me. They have never tried or sentenced him as an abuser. I have seen with my own eyes the report of the scientific police that concludes that the complaint of ill-treatment presented by this lady has falsified it. We are going to take abuse seriously because it is the worst thing that happens in this society. I have never brought bodyguards to protect me from him because he is my greatest support (…) Please that this lady respect parents who are grieving for their son and who need calm because I do not wish anyone to go through what what are we going through ”.

The staunch defense of the reasons that support the position of each of them is what has caused the controversial figure of Alessandro Lecquio, recently criticized for his lukewarm – when not contrary – position towards the testimony of psychological abuse of Rocío Carrasco, return to question himself when he seemed settled as a television collaborator, husband, and grieving father.

Lecquio, son of Count Clemente Lecquio and Princess Alessandra Torlonia, arrived in Spain in 1990 as an assistant to the director of Fiat, a position that then provoked comments about his family’s contacts with the Agnelli despite having a proven qualification to exercise it. This aristocratic origin has also given rise to criticism, because the alleged dynastic ties that unite him to the Spanish royal family do not marry, in the opinion of many, with the years in which the details of his personal adventures have been on everyone’s lips. Quite little is known about his life in Italy until he landed in Spain to stay, but it is known that since then he took a radical turn. He first became an object of the press of the heart because of his relationship with Ana Obregón and later he went on to live off the same people who persecuted him based on starring in paid exclusives and becoming a commentator on the genre in different national media.

In addition to the marital infidelity prior to his union with Ana Obregón –which turned Antonia Dell’Atte into a popular character by dint of denouncing with the intensity that characterizes her the betrayal of the count and the actress– Lecquio experienced convulsive moments and starred in very unfortunate in the years in which his fame reached maximum audiences. After his notorious separations for chained infidelities, the moment came when he was involved in a new and notorious love scandal that affected himself and three other known people: the model Mar Flores, the businessman Fernando Fernández Tapias and Cayetano Martínez de Irujo . The entanglement was discovered when Flores was the girlfriend of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, son of the Duchess of Alba, who a few months before had stood up to his entire aristocratic family to make his relationship with her official. Some photographs published in the magazine Interview in January 1999 and that they showed Flores next to Lecquio in bed laughing, they implied that she played two bands while she was a couple with Fernández-Tapias and the suspicion that Lecquio was behind the publication always floated in the environment.

Alessandro Lecquio, now a much more discreet man about what affects his private life, is one of the permanent collaborators of Ana Rosa’s program, on Telecinco, and his position in the face of the allegations of mistreatment by Antonio David Flores that Rocío Carrasco has made public have put him on the pillory again. The collaborator refuted his statements by stating: “a mother attacked by her daughter should remove iron instead of criminalizing her. Nine years later, a person cannot be judged for his rebelliousness as a teenager ”. Some words to which Carrasco replied saying: “He has not understood anything of what I have said but it does not surprise me either, because dog does not eat dog. He looks a lot like that being ”, referring to Antonio David Flores.

Enough for the newspaper library to have functioned and a video from years ago with an intervention by Lecquio with macho comments that now takes on a new magnitude has resurfaced: “I have slapped women, it has happened to me, but it is a slap in the face. Light. I can’t find anything wrong with slapping you in a problem. ” To clarify after the protests of those present on the set: “I was not talking about violence but about a strong argument, where she slaps you and you return it to her.” The controversy is served although the count now seems more meek.