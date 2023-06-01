Impagnetiello and the lie about Giulia Tramontano: “She stabbed herself”

Details continue to emerge about the horrific murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old, seven months pregnant, murdered by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello.

Before killing Giulia, the boy did some online research to find out how to kill a person and get rid of a corpse.

Impgnatiello, as we read on The Republic, he even inquired about some famous crimes, such as that of Garlasco. Among the searches, in fact, there is an “alberto stasi stamped”, or the 39-year-old definitively convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi.

“Burnt ceramic bathtub” is another sentence that the young man entered on his smartphone. A sign that Impagnatiello already had in mind to burn the corpse of the poor girl who had yet to be killed.

Furthermore, after the arrest of the carabinieri, Alessandro Impagnatiello also attempted to provide a chilling version of the facts: “I ate a piadina. Giulia went into the kitchen and started cutting some tomatoes. I was in the hall. At that point Giulia reopened the discussion telling me that life had become heavy for her and she was unable to live ”.

“She started getting cuts on her arms – said the boy – She had already inflicted a few blows on her neck and I got close to her, so as not to make her suffer I also inflicted three or four blows on her height. of the neck”.

Impagnatiello, the investigators say, told everything without ever showing the slightest remorse: “She was exhausted on the ground and I told her it was over and she had to rest”.