Alessandro Imapgnatiello’s research on the web on how to hide the body of Giulia Tramontano: he had premeditated the crime

In the last few hours, the investigators have made disconcerting discoveries about the crime of Julia Tramontano, such as the premeditation implemented by the boyfriend. Alessandro Impagnatiello, before meeting her at home to clarify, had done precise research on the web.

An important turning point is the one that has come in the last few hours for this affair, which he held with the breathless all of Italy and that everyone hoped for a happy ending.

Alexander Impagnetiello she had been discovered by the lover and girlfriend of her parallel life. In fact, two o’clock in the afternoon of Saturday 27 May they had met, right in the room where the boy worked.

Once back home, she waited for her partner to return home for “clarify“. However, before returning, the man did some very specific research on social media, namely how to hide the body.

Giulia for the investigators died between 19.30 and 20.30 of that same day. Furthermore, the boy would also have tried to set her on fire with ethyl alcohol a first time in bathtub of the house and a second time in the box.

The concealment of Giulia Tramontano’s body and the confession

However, having failed in his objective, he wanted to hide it in an area that is about 500 meters from their home. She hid it in a gap, nearby there are boxes.

Subsequently, he made a video call with the lover in which he really told her that Giulia had gone away and that he was alone in the house. He had also shown her her bedroom, which she wasn’t in Nobody.

Alessandro perhaps to divert the investigation reported the disappearance of the partner, also telling what had happened. However, within a few days, the officers realized that it had happened something serious.

For this reason, after a search in the house and in the car, they found some biological traces. For this cornered, in the night between Wednesday and Thursday the man decided to to confess and then to find the body of the girl and the child she was carrying.