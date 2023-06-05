Among the most important testimonies on the case of Giulia Tramontano, there is that of colleague of Alessandro Impagnetiello. She was one of the last people to have seen the victim .

The 23-year-old girl was in a relationship with Alessandro Impagnatiello and, like Giulia Tramontano, she discovered that she had been manipulated and all those lies that the man has been telling her for a year. He had spoken to her about that 29-year-old girl pregnant with her, like a madwoman who wouldn’t let him be and had assured her that her child was not hers. Impgnatiello even had falsified a DNA test.

But soon the two confronted each other and dropped hers castle of lies. The man had two reports, the one with his partner who had been going on for more than two years, with whom he lived and from whom he was expecting a child. And the one with a 23-year-old Italian-English colleague, whom he had been dating for a year and whom he had met at work.

The two victims of Impagnetiello met and confronted each other. They found solidarity in each other, so much so that the 23-year-old had even proposed to Giulia di sleep with herso that she wouldn’t have to go back to that house.

Giulia told me that he would never see his son and that she was only interested in the baby and his health. She still didn’t know if she would go to Naples to see her parents, but she certainly didn’t want to see Alessandro anymore. She told me she would go back to Senago just to talk to him and leave him.

After that meeting, the 23-year-old continued to ask Giulia how she was doing and if everything was ok. She was the first she knew something was wrong when the girl she has stopped replying to her messages. She asked Alexander for information, but he behaved strangely and flustered, giving it evasive answers where Giulia Tramontano was.

She was the first to have suspicions and point the finger at the 30-year-old. After the crime, Impagnatiello showed up at her house, he was finally free, but the girl refused to see him. A question arises spontaneously: if she had opened it, would she have been the third victim?