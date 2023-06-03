Alessandro Impagnatiello believes that the only solution is to take his own life, but his lawyer said he was serene: the arrest confirmed

After the interrogation to validate the detention, the lawyer of Alexander Impagnetiello reported the words of his client.

The lawyer Sebastiano Sartori explained that Alessandro Impagnatiello confessed to the crime of his pregnant girlfriend, Giulia Tramontano and that he admitted to did it all by myself.

He added details regarding the last phase of the stabbing. He denied premeditation and said he did it all by himself. He wasn’t under the influence of drugs. He reported that the only form of repentance that makes sense is to take one’s own life.

These are the words that the lawyer reported to the microphones of journalists, specifying that it will now be up to him explore aspects of the story. For him, there is no danger that Impagratiello could commit extreme acts inside the San Vittore prison:

I am serene, they are good and I believe they have found the right solution.

When asked if he intends to ask for a psychiatric expertisethe lawyer replied:

We’ll see, we’ll see, as a defender I have to look into some aspects.

The magistrate validated the detention, but has excluding the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and cruelty, instead contested by the Prosecutor. According to the opinion of the judge, Impagnatiello would have carried out searches on the web, on how to burn and dispose of the body, close to the crime. And no cruelty, however, given the few stab wounds inflicted on Giulia Tramontano.

Alessandro confessed to feeling stressed out by the situation. His two women had discovered everything, they had seen and compared each other and the word had already spread outside, especially in the workplace.

Investigators believe he wanted to get rid of an obstacle. That woman pregnant with her child who discovered her cheating. Perhaps he was convinced of getting rid of her and being able to live her relationship with her 23-year-old colleague. But she too the latter, after discovering her lies, the he had refused.

The girl had found in Giulia solidarity, had even offered her a bed to sleep on. On the night of the murder she called for her and she became concerned when she received no answer. Alessandro answered her questions about Giulia’s whereabouts in an evasive way and it was she who was the first to have gods suspicions about Impagnetiello.