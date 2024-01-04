Murder of Giulia Tramontano, Alessandro Impagnatiello's lawyer explains how the 30-year-old is doing and what they want to do at the trial

There are not many days left until the start of the trial for Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old accused of the crime of his pregnant partner Giulia Tramontano. His lawyer says that he is very stressed at the moment and is anxiously awaiting the date of January 18th.

That very day a long process will begin for the barman, which should lead to his victory condemnation and also to find out all the details about what he did to the girl before, during and after the crime.

Giulia lost her life last year May 27th, in his home in Senago. That day he had a very important meeting, this is because he met the girl with whom his partner had a relationship relation parallel for about a year.

She will also be present in classroom to testify and tell what happened in that period. The pregnant 29-year-old was planning to leave her boyfriend and in fact she wanted to face it once I returned home.

He had discovered all his lies. However, Impagnatiello had another plan in mind. He waited for the girl's return behind the door and once she entered she did put an end to his life. The autopsy revealed that they are approx 37 blows that he inflicted on her.

Next he tried to burn the body first in the bathtub and then in the garage. In the end, after making everyone believe that Giulia had disappeared, she hid the body behind some people box about 400 meters from the house.

Giulia Tramontano and the beginning of the trial

The trial for the barman will begin on January 18th. Samantha Barbagliathe lawyer who defends him together with her colleague Giulia Geradini, from what the newspaper reports The citizenhe said:

We have no intention of resorting to requesting a psychiatric evaluation. On the eve of the trial our client is tried and awaits that day.

Impagnatiello appears to be accused of the crime of voluntary crime, aggravated by frivolous motives, cruelty, premeditation and even non-consensual termination of pregnancy. Now all you have to do is wait to understand the defensive strategy which they will implement to avoid life imprisonment.