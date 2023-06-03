Alessandro Impagnetiello was called “the filthy” at work

New details emerge on what Giulia Tramontano had discovered about Alessandro Impagnatiello, her partner who, shortly thereafter, would also turn into her killer.

As reported to the carabinieri by a friend and work colleague of Giulia, whose report was disclosed by The Republicthe girl, seven months pregnant, had not only discovered her boyfriend’s double life, but also some details about her professional life.

Indeed, after meeting the other girlfriend of Impagnatiello, Giulia writes an audio message to a friend of hers: “Giulia, shocked, told me that A. had told her everything, that Impagnatiello had not been found, telling those responsible (of the bar, ed) of having to go to the hospital to see his mother, which is not true. A. had told her that at work he was looked down upon, he was nicknamed ‘dirty’ ”.

Giulia, in fact, had said that Alessandro was “seen badly even at work. Her colleagues had confided in her that in the past he had been suspended for stealing money ”.

“He has two faces, two lives, two versions of himself. He is a liar ”Giulia told her friend, also emphasizing how Impagnatiello“ she said apologies claiming that he was in one place instead he was in another ”.

“She told me that Alessandro had ruined her life and that now she would be forced to return to the south after all the sacrifices made to leave him. She told me that it was her intention, once she got home, to talk to Alessandro and that she would then leave. She assured me that she would update me ”said Giulia Tramontano’s friend again, who will receive another message from the girl’s cell phone, written by Alessandro Impagnatiello when Giulia was already dead.