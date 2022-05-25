Alessandro Iannoni has decided to leaveIsland of the Famous for study purposes. The son of Carmen Di Pietro and Giuseppe Iannoni has put the university career in the foreground.

The young man admitted that he had to take exams and for this he returned to Italy. The mother supported the choice made by the son. Speaking in the past few hours was also Alessandro’s father as well as Carmen Di Pietro’s ex-husband Giuseppe Iannoni.

Alessandro Iannoni’s father commented on his son’s farewell to the Island of the Famous

He did it to Fanpage.it commenting on Alexander’s wise decision.

“I’m not at all surprised by his choice. When he takes it into his head to do something, he must do it in the best possible way, especially if it concerns his future as in this case. You have chosen a demanding course of study and are very aware of the expenses and sacrifices of us parents. I’m not saying that she feels it as a burden, but she feels a lot of responsibility “ – her words.

Source: web

Giuseppe also complimented how Carmen raised the boy: “He made me proud, his mom did a great job“.

On the decision to participate in the Island of the Famous, Giuseppe said he supported the choice: “I told him that, like all things, it was an opportunity for more growth. Every summer, for example, he goes to England and works as a waiter, keeping himself alone. I have always encouraged him, every experience helps him to grow “.

Then the clarification: “I want to say that Alessandro is not a “house and church” boy who studies and just obeys his mother’s orders, as it may have seemed. He is a boy like many others, with a social life, friends, fun: simply studying is now his priority and this makes me happy as a father “.

On the relationship with the ex-wife Carmen Di Pietro: “Since our second daughter was born, the passion has died down and our relationship has transformed into something different: we have become mum and dad, instead of husband and wife. There is no more chemistry in “that sense” between us. For the rest, everything is perfect: there is respect, the same views on how to raise children “.