An unsuccessful operation has forced Alessandro Haber into a wheelchair for eight months: the 75-year-old Italian actor, director and singer says he is living in a “definitely fragile” state of mind and is undergoing rehabilitation therapies. “I’m trying to recover – he says – the fact is that I look at the world from half-height. Reflection and longing are especially strong.” After undergoing an unspecified surgery, another was required, and now his recovery is proceeding slowly. “I work, I rehearse in the theatre, I go to concerts but I’m not independent” he says in an interview with Free the Bolognese actor, one of the most popular faces of Italian cinema and theatre.

Throughout his career, Haber has won several awards, including a David di Donatello, a Golden Globe and five Silver Ribbons. With the show “Haberowski” you have recently filled the main Italian theaters, interpreting the writings and poems of the cult American writer Charles Bukowski. At the cinema he was, in 2018, Cardinal Mazarin in the film “Moschettieri del re – The penultimate mission” by Giovanni Veronesi. His return to work with Pupi Avati was significant, which took place in 2019 after 15 years in which the collaboration was suspended, in the new film “Il Signor Diavolo”, based on the homonymous novel by Avati himself. Among the most recent films in which Haber has taken part, The Shadow of Caravaggio by Michele Placido.