Not an easy time for Alexander Haber, confined to a wheelchair for 8 months. The 75-year-old actor is one of the most popular artists of Italian cinema and theater.

Today he told from the pages of the newspaper Free what he is experiencing. Due to a surgery that went wrong, Alessandro has been confined to a wheelchair for 8 months. “I’m doing therapy for an operation that didn’t go well. Then I made another one. I’m trying to recover. The fact is that I look at the world from half-height” – he confessed.

Source.: web

Despite his limiting condition he hasn’t lost the way to continue working. “I work, rehearse in the theater, go to concerts. But I’m not independent” – he said.

It’s unclear what happened as the actor didn’t go into specifics about the situation. It is not known which surgery he underwent and what went wrong. Just as it is not clear whether he will be able to return to his former life by recovering from this condition which, hopefully, will be temporary.

Haber is one of the most appreciated actors and during his career he has also won a Donatello’s David, a Golden Globe and five Silver Ribbons. Among the latest films in which she also took part The shadow of Caravaggio for the direction of Michael Placido which is currently in theaters and enjoying great success.

Among the various roles, in the cinema in 2018 he was Cardinal Mazarin in the film The King’s Musketeers – The penultimate mission by Giovanni Veronesi, while in 2019 he returned to work with Pupi Avati in his new film Mister Devil taken from the homonymous novel written by Avati himself.

Also very active in the theater, in recent years he has been touring the best Italian theaters bringing the show Haberowski in which he interprets the writings and poems of the cult American writer Charles Bukowski.