Juliette Mayniel, the mother of Alessandro Gassmann, has died. The French actress was 87 years old. It was the actor himself who made the announcement on social media. “You are no longer here and you will always be there. I love you, safe travels mom,” wrote Alessandro Gassmann on Twitter.

Among his films are: Eyes without a face (1960), Sins in the family (1975), The family vice (1975), The proxeneti (1976), The violin master (1976) and From father to son (1982). For television she has starred in several dramas including The Odyssey (1968), where she played Circe, and Madame Bovary (1978). She was the winner of the 1960 Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival for her performance in the film Story of a Deserter.