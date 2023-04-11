He was called Alessandro Nordio the man of 54 years old found lifeless in his house of Borgo San Giovanni, near Chioggia. The alarm was raised by colleagues from the cooperative with which he had been collaborating for some time now. Not seeing him coming and having no news from him they became worried. Alessandro Nordio lived, in fact, alone. An illness didn’t give him a chance.

Alessandro should have had an illness in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The man, who should have turned 55 on April 22, lived alone in an apartment in Borgo San Giovanni.

THE colleagues in the social cooperative for which he had been working for some time they became concerned when they didn’t see him arrive at work on Thursday morning. They had started calling him, without getting an answer. So they alerted the relatives. One of the brothers ran to his house, but it was already too late.

Alessandro’s brother, when he entered his home in Borgo San Giovanni, found the now lifeless body of the 54-year-old. He couldn’t do anything for him. Probably a sickness during the night she took him away from the affection of her loved ones.

In the last month there have been four other similar deaths of single men found lifeless in their apartment: people who lived alone and were unable to ask anyone for help. Sandro Schiavon, Massimo Bonaldo, Alfredo Giulio and Antonello Chiereghin and, now, also Alessandro Nordio.

Alessandro Nordio’s death probably occurred in the night between Wednesday and Thursday due to illness

Sandro Marangon, Councilor for Social Affairs of the Municipality of Chioggia, has launched an appeal to help those who live alone not to isolate themselves even more, running even significant risks in the event of a sudden illness:

