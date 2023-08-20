A report prompted Roberta Carassai to leave her Sassuolo to go to Naples in search of her son, Alessandro Venturelli, who disappeared 32 months ago. The boy, according to reports from La Repubblica, would have been spotted in recent days in some neighborhoods of the Neapolitan capital. “If someone were lucky enough to contract it – Roberta said – take a picture of it and call the police: please help me, what I’m going through is such a terrible thing that I can’t even explain it”.

The Neapolitan transfer of the tenacious Roberta was dictated by a series of information deemed particularly reliable: more people in different neighborhoods would have recognized Alessandro from the singular tattoo he has on his arm: a sequence of Roman numerals and a four-leaf clover.

“Alessandro disappeared into thin air, – said the lawyer Claudio Falleti, Roberta’s lawyer – a file has been opened for kidnapping in the belief that he may not have left alone due to the psychological fragility that afflicted him at that time but after a period of investigation, the public prosecutor’s office decided to submit a request for the filing of the file”.

For Falleti, however, “many fundamental elements have not been acquired and evaluated, such as the fingerprints which would be fundamental in the event of Alessandro’s identification. Together with the Interjustice Foundation and the “Il Coraggio” association, we are continuing the research and investigations independently. Alessandro’s body has never been found and for us he is still alive and perhaps even in danger. We appeal to the population because the pain is not archived “.