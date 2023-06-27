The crash took place on Sunday afternoon, right in front of Alessandro Simonelli’s friends and twin brother

He was called Alexander Simonelli the young man of just 20 who died yesterday yesterday, due to the very serious injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident that occurred the day before, Sunday, in Tuscany. The boy was with his party, which also included his twin brother Federico.

Credit: Alessandro SimonelliFacebook

Since the beginning of the year, more than 200 people have lost their lives in road accidents involving motorcycles. The two wheels are confirmed as one of the riskiest means in this sense.

The latest similar tragedy occurred in the late afternoon of last Sunday, on the roads of Tuscany. More precisely, the accident occurred on the state road of the Cerreto Passnear Massa Carrara.

Alessandro and his friends, a group which also included the 20-year-old’s twin brother, Federico, after a day on their motorcycles in Tuscany, they were returning homein Liguria.

Suddenly and for reasons yet to be clarified, while Alessandro was preparing to travel a curvehe lost control of his vehicle and crashed against a guard rail.

Upset the boys who were with him, who immediately stopped and understood the situation severity of the situation, since he was knocked unconscious.

They immediately alerted i rescued, who just as quickly reached the crash site. In addition to medical cars, too the air ambulance Pegasus, who loaded the young man and transported him to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa.

For Alessandro Simonelli there was nothing to do

THE doctors of the structure have tried in every way to save the life of Alessandro Simonelli.

Despite enormous efforts, a few hours after his arrival at the hospital, on the night between Sunday and Monday, his heart stopped beating forever.

The news immediately rebounded to Castelnuovo Magraa small town in the province of La Spezia where Alessandro lived, causing shock and pain to anyone.

Countless i condolence messages received from the young man’s family. A particularly warm hug to Federico, who witnessed the tragic accident of his twin.

Words of comfort also arrived from members of the municipal administration and from various others associations of which the young man was a part.