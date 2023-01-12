With his historic decision, he followed up on the words of “transparency” that with the advent of Pope Francis had returned to the center of the debate on the Emanuela Orlandi case: Alessandro Diddi, Promoter of Justice of the Vatican State, ordered the reopening of the investigation into the disappearance of the then 15-year-old daughter of a clerk of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, who disappeared into thin air on June 22, 1983.

Diddi covers a role that is similar to the figure of an Italian public prosecutor, he was recently appointed, in September 2022, and is a well-known and appreciated professor of criminal law, as well as an experienced lawyer.

He dealt with the Tarantini trial and Salvatore Buzzi’s “Middle World” case, today he will measure his skills with one of the most famous unsolved mysteries in Italian and Vatican history.

Within the limits permitted by the legal instruments of the Vatican system, he will carry out the investigations also requested by the girl’s family members. He has been a lawyer in Italy for over 30 years, specializing in financial crimes and crimes against the public administration.

Since 2017 he has taught Criminal Procedure and Penitentiary Law at the University of Calabria. In the trial on Mafia Capitale you defended Buzzi, managing to obtain the fall of the aggravating mafia supported by the Rome prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone.

The latter today holds the role of president of the Vatican Tribunal, the two work closely and are both highly esteemed by Pope Francis. Remaining in ecclesiastical circles, Diddi was the decisive promoter of the accusations against Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu in the case of the London building.

The new Promoter of Justice of the Vatican State has also carried out delicate assignments at the time of the bankruptcy of Parmalat, or that of Cirio. He also defended the PDL parliamentarian Francesco De Luca, acquitted in 2006 of the charge of having tried to “fix” a Camorra trial in Cassation at the request of a lawyer from the Guida clan.