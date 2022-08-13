It is to be understood how Di Battista intends to pursue issues of global importance such as his struggle in favor of the Palestinian people

Strange story that of Alessandro Di Battista. His candidacy was effectively blocked by Grillo and Conte but while for the Elevato he had very harsh words calling him even a “master father” whom he no longer trusted politically, for Conte he had words of milk and honey, calling him a “gentleman”, forgetting, however, that he too had a decisive role in stopping it.

Giulio Andreotti he said that thinking badly makes you sin but you are almost always right and since there is still time until August 22 to officially present the lists, isn’t it that Di Battista still wants to keep good relations with Conte for this reason?

In fact, the mechanism of the so-called “parliamentarians” is quite complex and still not explained in the technical details, in which, as is well known, the devil always hides.

Furthermore Conte decides the capilist. From the logical point of view, after the break with the Five Stars, one would have expected that Di Battista had dropped the ace in the hole of an alternative movement, perhaps with the five star exiles and above all with Davide Casaleggio who is a bitter enemy of Conte.

Just the son of Gianroberto in fact, together with his wife Enrica Sabatini, he had said that Conte had betrayed the spirit of the Movement itself.

However, the enigmatic former deputy of northern Rome he denied that he wanted to do something like this, simply saying that he would have done politics from “outside” Parliament.

It is to be understood how Di Battista intends to bring forward issues of global importance like his fight in favor of the Palestinian people, or against the use of the French franc in Africa, or over citizenship income and the minimum wage, staying out of where the laws are made and therefore society changes.

Maybe you want to join the Laurentino 38 neighborhood committee and harangue the world from there?

It is obvious that what he says Di Battista is not convincing. The very nice words he had for Conte and the determination with which he denied any hypothesis of a new Movement with Casaleggio can instead lead us to think that the games for the nominations are not yet done.

Indeed, the silence that Dibba cultivates these days with admirable dedication suggests something else. These are just hypotheses for charity. But the doubt comes.

