Alessandro D’Amico, former choice of Alex Migliorini to Men and Women, told Verissimo why he donated a kidney to his sister

Alessandro D’Amico, known to the public for being a former suitor and later choice of Men and women from Alex Migliorini, he indulged in long confessions to Verissimo.

The boy, a Silvia Toffanin he recounted the time he was hospitalized because he has donated a kidney to his sister Federica. The woman had an accident in 2014 that caused her to lose a kidney, over the years the situation has degenerated and a transplant has become necessary. Alessandro remembers that period with great serenity.

Even the girl herself recounted that period with great gratitude towards her brother:

For me, the day of the transplant began a new path in my life. This gesture has completely changed me, I feel like a fairy tale, I feel I have super powers. I was able to give her the happiness she deserves after years of suffering. I had a happy childhood and with this gesture I was also able to give her a happy journey with her family. I couldn’t take away the happiness of growing up with her children.

Alessandro D’Amico, on the other hand, also recalled the period on television. A period of success and satisfaction:

Men and Women it was a wonderful experience, I met spectacular people and I also met the one who is currently my ex, Alex. I bring great memories. I did not imagine that I would have the success that I had after. I have touched many souls and many hearts, there are many people who write to me and continue to follow me.

The only regret in her life is not officially telling her mom about being gay. The woman passed away some time ago.

With the photos I told the sadness I had inside. I feel very guilty for not having been close to Mom throughout her illness. I never told her I was gay, at the time I had not yet exposed myself. I wanted so much to tell him about it. Speaking with relatives, however, they told me that he already knew.

