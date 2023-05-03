Director Alessandro D’Alatri died at 68 from an illness. The news spread this afternoon, Wednesday 3 May 2023.

Born in Rome on February 24, 1955, D’Alatri had made his film debut behind the camera, directing the film in 1991 Red American . Three years later he directed one of his most famous films, which he wrote and directed: Without skin with Kim Rossi Stuart and Anna Galiena, a film that earned him the David di Donatello in 1995 for Best Screenplay .

The Successes

Over the past few years he has directed films such as The Gardens of Eden in 1998, Just in case in 2002 and The fever in 2005, and in parallel has never disdained television direction. It was he, in 2018, who directed the successful series The bastards of Pizzofalcone in 2018 and, three years later, six episodes of the series Commissioner Ricciardi.