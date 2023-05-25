Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini they are returning from the experience on the Isola dei Famosi which unfortunately ended prematurely due to the latter’s physical problems which then also pushed the journalist to return home because he did not intend to continue the adventure alone.

Although brief, during their stay they managed to show their affection and above all the public was able to get to know Simone better. Such as the fact that she has a daughter named Melissa.

Yesterday the two were guests at Afternoon 5 by Barbara D’Urso and they confessed that their goal is to make their bond even more official by getting married and then asking to adopt little Melissa, always if the mother agrees.

“The little girl calls me uncle Alessandro. Today we disclosed to NuovoTv that we will get married soon, unfortunately we have to do it abroad, because if we get married abroad I will have the right to adopt her, if the father and mother are or will agree. One of the reasons why we went together (to the Isola dei Famosi ed.) is to shed some light on a problem that many non-famous couples have. It’s not that being famous Simone and I will find a solution, everyone agrees, but nobody talks about it anymore” – said Alexander.

Barbara also asked for the timing, or when she found out that Simone had a daughter. Alexander he replied that he knew it almost immediately but that he welcomed the news with love.

“Immediately, because… when the famous photos of Chi came out, in September, he had been on vacation with me with the little girl, for a month, right from the start because he knows that grown-up people could run away, both women and men. I, on the other hand, welcomed her with love, because she is a 4-year-old girl, used to a difficult situation, therefore more adult than her age, she knows how to be a child, but also a little woman” – he said.