Alessandro Cecchi Paone he returned to Italy after the end of his experience on the Isola dei Famosi. The science journalist has decided to retire after his partner’s farewell Simone Antolini which he had to abandon due to health problems.

“I was in top form, but he had his problems and I would never have abandoned him for any reason in the world” – he said in the episode.

The two returned to Italy were guests at Morning 5 where they recounted their adventure. Alessandro appeared visibly slimmer and in fact lost 12 kilos. “The Island is very useful in this” – he commented jokingly.

Attention then immediately shifted to Simone and his health conditions: “Almost completely discharged, he was treated very well and is recovering” – he said.

And on the family situation of the partner who announced yesterday that Melissa is his daughter: “I am his adoptive uncle. An island full of love” – said the journalist who thus resumed the topic discussed in yesterday’s live broadcast.

“This boy, only 22 years old, knows how to be father and mother of this little girl in a wonderfully sweet and attentive way 24/7” – Alessandro had said referring to the young father.

The intention is to adopt the baby. “We vacationed together for weeks, months. I saw her work and my love became definitive, because then caring for her became caring for me. Melissa calls me uncle Alessandro. Vladimir knows that we also went to the island to say: ‘Recognize the right of gay couples to get married like everyone else and to adopt children, because I want to adopt Melissa and I can’t in Italy!'” – the words of Alexander.