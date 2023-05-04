Although they landed in Honduras a few weeks ago, Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini have already become two of the most loved and talked about protagonists of the new edition of The Island of the Famous. Recently, the couple ended up in the crosshairs of controversy because of the passionate kiss in which they became protagonists. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

TO The Island of the FamousAlessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini let themselves go completely to passion. After the outcome of the televoting, the couple exchanged a passionate kiss live. However, it seems that such gesture was not appreciated by most viewers.

In fact, numerous were born on the web controversy. Among the television personalities who could not help but have their say opinion there was Giacomo Urtis. The celebrity surgeon wrote about his Twitter profile:

Lemon kisses both gay, straight and lesbian, given in a blatant way are not in good taste! However long live free love.

Subsequently, the same thought it was also shared by another former castaway Luca Vismara. The latter considered the episode “in bad taste“. These were hers words:

For me, kisses that are so tongue-tied whether they’re straight, gay, lesbian or whatever, make me uneasy. I find them in bad taste.

Simone Antolini on the love story with Alessandro Cecchi Paone

On the occasion of ainterviewSimone Antolini had become the protagonist of unedited statements about his love story with Alessandro Cecchi Paone: