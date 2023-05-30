Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini were guests of the Afternoon 5 episode aired on Monday 29 May. Here the former castaways of this new edition of theIsland of the Famous they made a special announcement. Let’s find out together what it is.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini will soon be married. The news was made public by those directly involved in the episode of Afternoon 5 aired on Monday 29 May. The two former castaways will get married abroad to allow the science popularizer to to adopt Melissa, the daughter that Simone Antolini had from a previous relationship. These were the words of Alessandro Cecchi Paone about it:

I intend to adopt the little girl who is almost five years old. The hypothesis of adoption has been around for some time, she has been calling me uncle since August. He and I have been together for 14 months now, since April 17, 2022. Today we entered the 17th month. I would like to give her emotional and also economic certainties as well as school and work.

And, continuing, the former castaway from the Island of the Famous then added:

To do all this, however, we need to get married. The first thing we will do will be civil union as soon as possible, which is the only thing we can do here in Italy. This since we are two men. How many years apart are we? 37, I 61 and he 23. Needless to deny, you Barbara are a dear friend of ours and you know it, many are struck by these differences. But when a man is older than a woman we are less scandalized and it is very true. Plus he’s mature, he has a little girl, he runs a farm in the Marche region. Could I tell him no just because he’s younger? Who said to the other ‘I want to marry you?’. I. And then in Italy it’s strange to say ‘I want to enter into a civil union with you’. But I also want to marry him and if not here abroad. There I may have the right to adopt Melissa. Here in Italy only with the civil union can not be adopted unfortunately. I love Italy, but if we don’t get married soon, we too will be forced to go abroad.

Finally, concluding, Alessandro Cecchi Paone He concluded his speech with these words: