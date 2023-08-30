Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini ready to get married. These days the former castaways of theIsland of the Famous have given an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’. The couple revealed to the well-known newspaper that they are ready to get married and that Emma Bonino will marry them. Let’s find out together what their words were.

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini. The couple granted an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’, directed by Alfonso Signorini, revealing that they are ready to get married. These were the words of Alessandro Cecchi Paone about it:

It is thanks to Simone and his wonderful family. Melissa, her daughter, now always lives with us. At the same time I became very good friends with Samantha, Simone’s mother. At first he didn’t take his son’s homosexuality to the fullest, then Maurizio Costanzo’s appeal arrived, in one of the last episodes of his talk show, and today here we are.

But that’s not all. The interview that the two former castaways of theIsland of the Famous they released to the well-known weekly and then continued with some revelations that Alessandro Cecchi Paone made on the family by Simon. These were the words of the science popularizer:

The first time Simone took me to their family home in Fermo, in the Marche region, she and her husband Corrado left their room directly to us. An exciting gesture to say the least, if we calculate how we started.

Alessandro and Simone are more in love and accomplices than ever. Theirs Love proceeds at full speed so as to declare that they are ready to get married. According to the words of the couple, the marriage will be celebrated before Christmas: