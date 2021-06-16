There has been talk of the possibility of seeing Alessandro Cattelan at Eurovision and someone considers him perfect for Sanremo too. During an interview it was he who talked about his possible, upcoming, television appearances specifying – among other things – who he would like by his side.

In the “lack” of conductors who speak English completely correctly, for the next Eurovision (to be held in Italy) is already being thought about Alessandro Cattelan.

Up Twitter many believe that “only” Cattelan is really perfect for the conduct of the next Eurovision Song Contest. Interviewed by ‘La Repubblica’, Alessandro Cattelan he didn’t go into too much depth on the subject, but he said he was honored.

During the interview, Cattelan spoke of the change that awaits him: in March the presenter made the transition to Rai.

Alessandro Cattelan it will kick off its new “television life” in September, after ben 10 years passed on Sky. As for how he is experiencing that change, Cattelan expressed himself as follows:

I want to test myself a little, maybe even feel a little uncomfortable, after years in a comfort zone that made me grow without trauma. My new big show? I want to bring what I can do, a show where you sing, dance, dress up, have fun, talk, maybe even raise a thought.

These are the words of Alessandro Cattelan during the interview mentioned above. Then, Cattelan he also commented on how he would like to undertake a hypothetical Sanremo Festival.

Who would Alessandro Cattelan want close to the Sanremo Festival?

With me Sanremo would make very few plays. I would only bring people I like, like Salmo, Fabri Fibra, dogs, Madame, but also Tozzi and Zucchero. Or I would like to do it as a cog in a mechanism, having only women with me, Antonella Clerici, Sara Gama, Chiara Ferragni.

Cattelan seems to have clear ideas: should he ever find himself on the stage of theAriston, close to him only people for whom he esteems and whose way of making art he appreciates. Or, being surrounded by all women would just be ideal for Alessandro Cattelan, who cites the Clerici, Sara Gama and Chiara Ferragni.

Precisely for the freedom of choice he would like to have, Alessandro Cattelan he honestly said that the ratings would be few, but probably wrong.

In fact, not only the public would love to see him in Sanremo; very many hope for a presence of Cattelan toEurovision Song Contest as a conductor, given that next year the contest European singing will be held in Italy.

About that, Cattelan he said he was honored, then he commented detaching himself from the topic “Eurovision“: