Alessandro Cattelan will be one of the three hosts of Eurovision 2022, this is how much his assets are

Without a shadow of a doubt Alessandro Cattelan he is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the world of Italian television. This year, he will have the honor of being at the helm of the conduction of‘Eurovision Song Contest 2022 alongside Mika and Laura Pausini. But what is his cachet? Let’s find out together!

It is shortly before theevent most anticipated of the year, or theEurovision Song Contest 2022. This year we are leading the international music festival artists: Alessandro Cattelan, Mika and Laura Pausini. In light of this, numerous have emerged on the web indiscretions on the alleged fees that the well-known conductors would receive to present the event.

We are currently not aware of the figure exact that Alessandro Cattelan would earn to lead theEurovision Song Contest 2022. However, according to his fees obtained thanks to other holdings on the web, numerous have emerged hypothesis.

That of the former host of X-Factor represents one of the assets most important among those of the various Italian television personalities. His cachets are relative to the numerous public appearances as a presenter, testimonial and author. According to the declarations of the beniformati, in the year 2018, the conductor would have earned a figure equal to 2 million euros.

After Alessandro Cattelan here is the heritage of Laura Pausini

As for Laura Pausini, the latter also has one behind her career full of successes and satisfactions thanks to which it can now enjoy a wealthy heritage. After selling around 70 million records and getting around 225 platinum records, her net worth would be 82 million dollars the year which would correspond to 74 million euros. A different hypothesis is that of the magazine “People With Money” which revealed that the artist’s assets would amount to 245 million dollars.