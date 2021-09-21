The Rai debut of the historic presenter of X Factor Italia did not go as hoped. On Sunday evening the first episode of the new “Da Grande” with Alessandro Cattelan was broadcast, who “despite” the disappointment, did not give up.

There Rai invested on Alessandro Cattelan this year, presenter much loved by the public and now a well-known face for the ten-year running of X Factor Italy. However, the first episode of the new show Rai 1 “Da Grande” was followed by 2 million 376 thousand viewers, with a share of 12.67%. A much lower result than the contemporary Seriously on Channel 5. If on Rai 1 the result was lower than hoped, however Rai is the most popular on Sunday evening. In fact, the European Volleyball Championships Italy-Slovenia aired on Rai 3 they were followed by 3,408,000 and 15.84%.

However, the debut of “Da Grande” is only a debut and no one can reveal the true fate of the new program. Even the conductor, Alessandro Cattelan, seems to have taken everything with a lot of philosophy.

Alessandro Cattelan: a post “debut” selfie

After saying goodbye to X Factor, Alessandro Cattelan made his debut as a conductor on Rai 1 for a new program that goes from singing to dancing, to dialogues to performances… with guests, interviews…. The new show aired in prime time on Rai 1 it also wants to be a way to communicate and reflect on current events. However, it seems that the hoped-for ratings have not been achieved.

A debut, that of “Da Grande”, to forget? In reality, Alessandro Cattelan yes, he seemed tired… but also relaxed after his debut on state television. Indeed, the host posted a selfie on Instagram in which with a funny expression of happiness and bright eyes, he writes – with a clever play on words -:

She’s gone! You choose: is this selfie for adults or for old people?

Self Alessandro Cattelan often chooses irony to communicate, not all those who follow the showman on Instagram are so “peaceful”. Positive and esteem comments developed under the conductor’s photo, but also some “hater” comments: some profiles underlined the “disappointment” of the program. Cattelan, like those who wrote “Evening not up to expectations, too bad”. There remains, however, a certainly satisfying number of lovers of the conductor, who rushed to congratulate Alessandro Cattelan for how he kicked off his new show on Rai 1.

