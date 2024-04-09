Alessandro Borghi confesses to being “obsessed” with sex. The actor reveals this in an interview with Francesca Fagnani during the TV program Beastsbroadcast on Rai 2 tonight, April 9th.

“I like it, I like it a lot. I have fixed thoughts about sex. Every six thoughts, one is dedicated to sex,” she admits. And to the interviewer who asks him if, therefore, he thinks about it at least once an hour, he replies: “Yes, definitely, 100%. In all its forms, let's say.”

During the face to face with Fagnani, Borghi also reveals some curiosities about the behind the scenes of the Netflix series “Supersex”, in which the actor plays Rocco Siffredi.

Borghi says, for example, that a reproduction of the porn star's penis was created to be used as a prosthesis on the set, even if it was later done without: “We used it joking among ourselves, even as a club or doing fencing things” , laughs the actor.

And when asked if he has ever fallen in love with a man, Borghi replies: “No, but in my opinion something that came very close. The affection and love I feel for some of my friends is something that goes as far as falling in love. Then I don't know, we never went to bed, but never say never, what do I know.”

