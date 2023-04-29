Of Simon Marchetti

In an interview with the «Bsmt» podcast, the actor, protagonist of the TV series «Rocco» (about Rocco Siffredi), told how he discovered he was suffering from the neuropsychiatric disease and how he learned to live with it

He believed that his were just trivial tics, then Alessandro Borghi met his current partner – who is a psychologist and who will soon make him a father – and it was she who made him discover the truth. That is, that he had the

Tourette’s syndrome

(a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by the emission, often combined, of involuntary and uncontrolled noises and sounds and movements of the face and/or limbs called tics, ed) and from that moment the actor became aware of his condition, because the pathology he suffers from cannot be cured.

Motor and non-verbal tics "One day my partner asked me point-blank and asked me how long I've had these tics — tells Borghi at Bsmt, Gianluca Gazzoli's podcast — . I answered her a couple of things and she said: «You don't have a tic, you have a Tourette's, you have a motor one and you don't have a verbal one. The problem is this, the famous Tourette is that of swear words, that of the people who at a certain point swear, because they are the ones who know each other best, because they are the most aggressive. But there is a whole world that concerns the motor part, which are all effects of tics. It's just that the tic comes from PTSD, from something that happened to you, and the tic is your way of responding to that thing. You can heal from a tic, not from Tourette, because it's a neurological thing. It's like a sneeze, when you feel like sneezing, you have to sneeze."

When it feels uncomfortable In the interview the actor he later explained how the disease manifests itself. “In my case, Tourette corresponds to gods emotional peaks, it can come to me when I am very happy, very tired or very stressed or when I am in situations that make me uncomfortable. Very often, however, it comes to me when I deal with my body. I don’t like many things about myself, I’ve gained 6 kilos since I finished filming Rocco (the TV series about Rocco Siffredi, ed) and when I look in the mirror and feel like I’m not comfortable with myself, I have incredible Tourette peaks.” Though he knows there’s no cure, the actor reveals he’s learned to live with the disease.

The sharing "It's wonderful to know that there isn't a cure for something you have. This is a strong sentence, there are people who have bad things. However how bad it is not to have an answer, compared to having it bad?". A decidedly demanding declaration, which however some followers who are in the same situation as him have shown that they appreciate, as confirmed by the comments on the videos posted on TikTok. «I have suffered from multiple sclerosis since I was 29, now I am 36 but there is still no cure. Let's hope the search finds it», writes a user. "The same thing is for tinnitus, there is no cure … I understand you," underlines a second fan. "Thank you because I too have these tics and you make me feel less alone," reads a third message.