These are the words of the actor: “Nice to know that there is no cure for something you have”

Alessandro Borgo he is without a doubt one of the most loved actors in our country. Over the last few hours, the actor’s name has returned to occupy the gossip pages for some statements regarding the disease that has afflicted him for some time and which have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what he said.

Guest of ‘Bsmt’, the podcast hosted by Gianluca Gazzoli, Alessandro Borghi returned to talk about the disease he suffers from, the Tourette’s syndrome. The actor confessed that it was his partner who found out. These were his words about it:

One day he asked me point-blank and asked me how long I had these tics. and I answered a couple of things and he’s like, ‘You don’t have tics, you have Tourette’s. You have it motor and you don’t have it verbal.

Alessandro Borghi later added:

The problem is this, that the famous Tourette is the one of the profanity, the one of the people who at a certain point swear, because she is the most aggressive. There’s a whole world that concerns the motor part, which are just tics. The tic comes from post-traumatic stress, from something that happened to you. The tic is your way of responding to that stuff.

To then continue:

You can heal from a tic, not from Tourette because it’s a neurological thing. It’s like a sneeze, when you feel like sneezing you have to sneeze.

At this point the actor let himself go to astatement which left everyone speechless: