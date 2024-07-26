Italian films? “Too many of them are coming out, and they are bad.” So says Alessandro Borghese. “And it is a problem that we have been carrying around for a long time,” says the actor, interviewed by journalists on the sidelines of the Giffoni Film Festival underway in Giffoni Valle Piana, in the province of Salerno.

“There is a distribution problem in our country,” Borghi claims. “Furthermore, funding is given to produce objectively unproposable titles. Commercial films no longer exist, we have proof of this every day. Not even my son would watch 80% of the films nominated for the David. Cinema is a serious thing and when creativity is undervalued I get pissed off.”

The actor, who recently played Rocco Siffredi in the TV series Supersexis then asked about the growing interest of cinema in sexuality. “We need to make good films about sex. Cinema has an incredible power, especially if it proposes characters in which we can recognize ourselves,” observes Borghi.

“It’s important,” he adds, “because it forces the viewer to confront his own intimacy and to deconstruct preconceptions from another century. We should also talk about it at school. As soon as my son can talk, I’ll teach him everything: I hope that tomorrow the teachers won’t call me to report,” he smiles.

And again: “It is nice to think that through cinema or literature one can aspire to have a free and common exchange on sexuality. The phrase does not count as long as we talk about it. We have to talk about it well”.

Alessandro Borghi will be competing at the upcoming Venice Film Festival with the film Campo di Battaglia, directed by Gianni Amelio, a director the actor greatly appreciates: “The last one who changed my life was with Gianni Amelio,” he says.

“He is an 80-year-old man who has the strength of a 20-year-old barbarian. We made a film in the cold, at minus 10 degrees in the middle of the mountains, and he never sat down. He reminded me of what it means to be in love with the idea of ​​telling a story using cinema. It was incredible. I hope to see another hundred of Amelio’s films.”

Finally, a joke about his private life: “Friends are the only people who make me happy, beyond my partner, my son and my family,” explains Borghi. “And they are strict judges: they help me keep my feet on the ground. As a child I was bullied, then I started hitting the bullies. In short, I went with the flow.”

READ ALSO: The survey: six out of ten Italians do not trust Giorgia Meloni