Alessandro Borghi: “I have Tourette’s syndrome and there is no cure”

Alessandro Borghi has Tourette’s syndrome. He revealed it himself, during an interview in the Bsmt podcast, by Gianluca Gazzoli. Thanks to his psychologist partner, who will soon make him a dad, the actor discovered that he is suffering from this syndrome: “One day he asked me a point-blank question and asked me how long I had these tics – his words -. I answered a couple of things and he said to me: ‘You don’t have tics, you have Tourette’s. You have it motor and you don’t have it verbal”.

“The problem – continued the actor – is this: that the famous Tourette is the one of the profanity, the one of the people who at a certain point swear, because she is the more aggressive one. There’s a whole world that concerns the motor part, which are just tics. The tic comes from post-traumatic stress, from something that happened to you. The tic is your way of responding to that stuff. You can heal from a tic, not from Tourette because it’s a neurological thing. It’s like a sneeze, when you feel like sneezing you have to sneeze.”

“It’s wonderful to know that there isn’t a cure for something you have – added Alessandro Borghi -. This is a strong sentence, there are people who have bad things. But how bad is it not to have an answer compared to having an ugly one?”.

In recounting the syndrome, Borghi then explained how everything has changed: “In me it corresponds to emotional peaks: it can come to me even when I am very happy, or very tired or very stressed. When there’s a lot of emotional flow that stuff happens. I have it very much when I’m in situations that make me uncomfortable”.

Finally he confesses: “It often comes to me when I deal with my body. I don’t like many things about myself, because I am someone who is not genetically inclined to have the physique. If I want the physique I have to train, as soon as I lose weight. Since I’m very careful when I work, when I’m not working I let myself go, like now, I get drunk, I eat. I’ve gained 6 kilos since I finished filming Rocco (the TV series about Siffredi, ed) and when I look in the mirror and feel I’m not comfortable with my body, I have incredible Tourette peaks”.