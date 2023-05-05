Alessandro Borghi, interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter Italia, announced that he has been a father for about a month

Happiness to the stars for the many fans of Alessandro Borgo. The Roman actor, one of the most followed and appreciated in recent years, has in fact become a father for the first time. His first child is called Heima and was born from love with the beautiful model Irene Forti.

It was last December when Alessandro Borghi and his partner, the model Irene Strongappeared in all their splendor on the red carpet of the presentation of The Eight Mountains, a film in which Borghi stars together with Luca Marinelli and for which he is nominated for the David di Donatello.

On that occasion, most of all Irene’s belly was struck, which had removed all doubts about good news which would soon arrive in the life of the VIP couple.

Both Irene and Alessandro do not like to share moments of their private life on social networks. And that is why when their baby was born a month agono one knew.

Recently, however, the Roman actor gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter Italyduring which it has openly talked about this topicrecounting all his emotions about it and announcing the birth of little Heima.

Alessandro Borghi dad: the meaning of the name Heima

When asked by the journalist about how he was doing, Alessandro inevitably did replied that he was finefor this thing that happened, which makes him and Irene sleep little and at the same time leads them to wonder about life.

Then, speaking of the little one Heimaalso explained the meaning and the way in which, together with Irene, he opted for this name.