The actor Alessandro Borghi returns to talk about Tourette’s syndrome. “It can come to me when I’m very happy, tired or stressed. For me it corresponds to emotional peaks. When there is a lot from an emotional flow point of view” he says in Gianluca Gazzoli’s Bsmt podcast. “I have it very much in situations that make me uncomfortable or when dealing with my body. I don’t like many things about myself. When I gain weight, like now that I’ve gained 6 kilos since I stopped turning the last film, and I look in the mirror and I have incredible Tourette’s peaks”.