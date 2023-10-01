Alessandro Borghese concludes his journey among ancient flavors and the villages in the greenery of Irpinia

Ancient culinary traditions preserved in the villages perched on the rolling hills: let’s talk aboutIrpiniain Campaniathe fifth and final stage of this season of Alessandro Borghese 4 Restaurants. In the episode broadcast today, the Chef will delve into the province of Avellino, from Nusco to Paternopoli, among lush vegetation and ancient legends of witches. The event is, as always, exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW.

4 RESTAURANTS in Irpinia: PREVIEWS — In today's episode, therefore, Alessandro Borghese will investigate the evolution of local cuisine to elect the best Irpinian cuisine restaurant, a land where you can find gourmet taverns set among the stones, restaurants in historic buildings, farmhouses immersed in nature and farmhouses surrounded by greenery. The four restaurateurs will compete in shots of taste and originality to obtain the chef's unmistakable "ten". As always, each competitor invites the three suitors to their restaurant accompanied by chef Borghese, who starts with a scrupulous kitchen inspection to ensure that the high standards of cleanliness and order are respected.

THE RULES OF “4 RESTAURANTS” — The diners comment on the dishes they taste and then draw up their own report card assigning a score from 0 to 10 location, menu, service and bill, in addition to the fifth category, different in each episode. All four restaurateurs in this episode will compete on the Maccaronara, a type of fresh pasta rolled out with a particular rolling pin from which it takes its name. Chef Borghese’s opinion is revealed only at the end and, as always, his votes can confirm or overturn the entire ranking.

RESTAURANTS in Irpinia COMPETING TODAY — The winner of each episode, in addition to the title of best restaurant, will receive a financial contribution to invest in their business. Competing in today’s episode will be:

Cacciafumo – Mountain specialty with Jenny : located just outside Montella (Avellino), it stands on a former rectory and reflects the owner's creativity: it unites rustic and different furnishings ensuring a a slightly confusing mix of styles but one of a kind.

Palazzo Vittoli with Daniela : the restaurant is located inside an imposing building historic home from 1818 in Castelfranci, also in the province of Avellino. Daniela manages the restaurant together with her son Michele: she is tradition , he the freshness .

Anima – La Nuova Osteria with Michele : located in the heart of the village of Nusco (Avellino), it is a small place with around twenty seats in a quiet and elegant context. He proposes a new concept of typical cuisine : you can dine or enjoy a tasty cocktail for an aperitif.

Pater Familias with Francis: located in the heart of Paternopoli, east of the capital, it creates a timeless atmosphere. Francesco is the owner and handyman of the place: he proposes a traditional menu linked to the territorywith mainly typical dishes from Irpinia.