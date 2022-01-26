In the house of the Big Brother really happen of all colors. Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni they just don’t want to stop arguing and the other night something really over the top happened.

Alessandro Basciano was angry because Sophie Codegoni spoke to Delia Duran after the latter nominated the boy to the nominations. The man spoke strong words to his girlfriend and swore on his son not to sleep with her anymore.

Now remorse is felt and he asked to speak to a priest to avoid this promise:

I’d like to speak to a priest. What is it, there will be a priest nearby, right? I think they can get me to talk to one of them to help me. Even an interview via voice is enough to make me feel free. There has never been such a thing in all editions, but it would make me feel better.

The roommates did not take the boy’s proposal with the same seriousness and commented: “What does it take, we are in Rome there is the Vatican. You know how it is at this point, perhaps the Pope is also passing. In our opinion, the GF or Alfonso can ask Pope Francis for help too. Sorry if we laugh, but it’s a bit weird as a request. Come on, it doesn’t matter, don’t worry. “

Sophie Codegoni was also aware of the situation so much that she told all her friends: