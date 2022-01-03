Alessandro Basciano wreaked havoc in the house of the Big Brother Vip. For two weeks he has been in the midst of three fires which are called: Sophie, Jessica and Soleil. In recent days he had become particularly close to Sophie and in fact even in the New Year’s party the two were very close between kisses, hugs and caresses.

Too bad, however, that the young man showed little respect towards the girl, also probably altered by the excess alcohol drunk that evening. Sophie left for a moment during the evening to go to the garden to smoke but when she left Alessandro started flirting with Soleil.

Alessandro Basciano flirts with Soleil at the New Year’s party

Source: web

Sophie just got back and pointed it out to him. “Am I going to smoke for five minutes and you start fooling around with the others and try to kiss them?” – he asked. “If you stay with me you don’t let the others get close, you don’t give anyone the chance to get close to me“- the young man replied. “Should I be your bodyguard?“- replied the former tronista. “Remember that I can kiss whoever I want, I don’t do it because I don’t want to, but I can do what I want. Do you want to be with me or do you want war?“- he closed. Sophie at this point it became serious: “Even less Alessandro, how old are you? 12?“.

In short, Alessandro’s incorrect behavior. Jessica herself in the last few hours has had doubts about the boy’s attitude.

“I perceive it a bit ambiguous. The fact is that ok, he also likes to joke, we have all seen for example that yesterday he was dancing with Soleil very hard. Which for example I have not seen with Sophie, he was much more involved in the dance with the Sun. Then after the kiss under the mistletoe he kept looking at me, I don’t know, maybe he felt embarrassed. I had it right in front of me and I said ‘don’t worry, go, do’. Imagine, I’m the least of their problems “- he confided to Manuel.