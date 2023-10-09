These are the words of the former Gieffino’s father: “I only ask for polite silence from everyone”

After days of silence Sophie Codegoni made public the news of her separation from Alessandro Basciano. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP he shared on his Instagram page and with his followers in which he announced that the love story with the well-known deejay has failed. After the statements released by the former tronista, his father and manager intervened Alessandro Basciano making a request to all the couple’s fans.

The long post in which begins with these words Sophie Codegoni announced the end of the love story with Alessandro Basciano:

With deep sadness in my heart I come to tell you that the relationship between me and Alessandro is over. Many serious things happened, some of which were discovered only recently, that led me to make this decision.

The former contestant of Big Brother VIP he then added:

Unfortunately, I never thought that the person next to me, as well as the father of my daughter, could go this far. At the moment I have to take a moment for myself to metabolize everything. I won’t deny that I’m really broken. I always thank you for the support you give me and I ask you for some time to overcome these events that have overwhelmed me at the moment. I thought I had a different person next to me, but I was wrong.

After the words ofex gieffina, Basciano’s father and manager intervened and decided to have their say on this situation. These were the words that Mr. Beppe Basciano released on Twitter:

I only ask for polite silence from everyone, the controversies of who is right or wrong are useless, thank you.

Even the former Gieffino’s manager broke the silence and wanted to have his say regarding the end of the love story with Sophie Codegoni, these were his words: