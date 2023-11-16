These are the words of the deejay: “At least show me the little girl”

Once again the names of Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni are occupying the pages of the main crime newspapers. In the last few hours, in fact, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he indulged in a long outburst against his ex-partner which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Peace seemed to have returned Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni but an Instagram story shared by the deejay a few hours ago denied all the rumors circulating about the couple. As already mentioned, the former gieffino shared some Instagram Stories in which he indulged in a harsh outburst against his ex-partner.

Needless to say, the deejay’s words have not gone unnoticed and are making the rounds on the web. In detail, Alessandro Basciano made public the news according to which Sophie Codegoni would have asked him 3 thousand euros maintenance without letting her see the little girl. These were his words about it:

There are those who think about new looks and not returning home to their daughter and there are those who have to pray in vain to be able to see her. Never forget who you are and where you come from…

But it didn’t end here. Alessandro Basciano later shared another story commented by the former competitor of Big Brother VIP with these words:

You ask me for 3 thousand euros in maintenance, at least let me see the baby.

At the moment Sophie Codegoni she remained silent and decided not to respond, at least via social media, to the words of her ex-partner. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates regarding this much talked about story.