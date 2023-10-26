Alessandro Basciano, the manager of the former gieffino breaks the silence and reveals: “He saw Luzma 4 times” – Curler

These are the words of the former Gieffino’s manager: “He saw Luzma 4 times, he agreed when I invited her”

The end of the love story between Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni is one of the most talked about topics of recent days. The two former competitors of Big Brother VIP they revealed their truths in the living room of very true, the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. In the last few hours, Benji Costantino, Alessandro Basciano’s manager, has also spoken out about this matter: let’s find out together what his words were.

Benji Constantinemanager of Alessandro Basciano, has broken the silence regarding one of the most talked about events of recent days: the end of the love story between the former Gieffino and Sophie Codegoni. Benji, in an interview given to Casa Sdl, revealed the truth about him by declaring that:

I had a very intense friendship with Ale and Sophie. There were many episodes in which I was present, unfortunately. I was the tipping point, every time there was a dispute they called me.

And, continuing, the manager by Alessandro Basciano then added:

In the last two months the situation had worsened, as she herself had declared regarding the crisis. The problems had been going on for a long time. As she also stated, at one time he went to her house, Sophie wouldn’t open the door for him and he was forced to sleep in the car. At some point, we have all lost clarity. Four days after such an important story, it wasn’t nice to immediately go on social media and on TV to talk about a breakup. Because a few days had passed and it was better to metabolize.

At this point Benji Mascolo spoke about the alleged betrayal by Alessandro Basciano, revealing that:

Luzma was someone Ale saw four times, they dated but she wasn’t his girlfriend. Ale told me to meet her because she would help us on a work level. She is a singer, she has found good success in Spain and collaborates with locals. Ale gave me her number and I met her. When we went to Ibiza I invited her and Ale agreed.

Finally, concluding, Benji Constantine he added: