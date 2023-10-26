Alessandro Basciano, the friend talks about the slap: “Physical fight with me” – Curler

After the shocking accusations made by Sophie Codegoni against Alessandro Basciano to very true, Benjy Costantino has decided to break his silence regarding the matter. Let’s find out together what Basciano’s friend and manager said in detail.

Over the last few hours, they have emerged new backstory on the stormy separation between the now former couple Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. This time, he did the talking Benjy Constantinefriend and manager of the entrepreneur.

On the occasion of a guest at “Casa SDL”, the person directly involved revealed the truth about what happened to Mykonos making some clarifications regarding the slap that his friend would have given to Codegoni:

Of the five dates we did in Mykonos she came once too. Sophie mentioned this very serious episode. She came on this date and we stayed two days. I had organized a dinner in a beautiful place just for the two of them. He performed from 8pm to 9.30pm and I had organized this dinner at 10pm. The set was postponed and he started playing later. The manager of the place I had booked for dinner calls me and says ‘I can’t hold your table for too long, you need to hurry and get them to come.

The man explained that Alessandro Basciano would hire a violent attitude towards themselves and not towards Sophie Codegoni. Therefore, at the basis of the question there would have been a real misunderstanding which would have led the two friends to become protagonists of an argument which then resulted in a “physical fight“:

We were all happy because we had been drinking. Sophie tells me ‘take me to the room so I can start getting ready’. I say to her ‘are you sure? Have you told Ale?’. Because it’s a 10 minute walk from the Tropicana to get to the suites and maybe she didn’t want to go alone. Then there was a misunderstanding. Ale thought I would return to him to close the set. He thought I would go back down and get him and take him to the room. This was not the case and there was this misunderstanding.

With these words Basciano’s friend concluded his speech hoping to put a stone over the gossip definitively: