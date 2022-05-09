Alessandro Basciano has disappeared. The GF Vip 6 has been over for some time now and the former gieffins have returned to their lives, taking over the their social networks and enjoying the fruits of the hard weeks of imprisonment, in terms of fame. Yet, for some of them this is not the case and it is from social networks that this news comes out.

The protagonist of the attention of the fans, in fact, is currently Alessandro Basciano, who seems to be absent from social networks for several days now. Many users who, worried, they asked for news of the former gieffino.

After several requests, the concerns of the fans were finally answered thank you to the gossip expert Amedeo Venzawhich announced a delicate moment for Basciano. The well-known writer of the gossip column, in fact, is linked to Alessandro by a deep and visceral relationship of friendship that sees them very united.

Through an Instagram Story, Venza communicated to users that the absence of the former gieffino from social networks is due to the fact that soon Basciano will have to undergo surgery. Amedeo Venza did not give further details on the nature of Alessandro’s malaise. He just sent a warm good luck to his friend.

The only clue provided by Venza is this: the intervention that Basciano will undergo is described as “annoying”. The former face of UeDfor its part, has chosen from keep silent on the matter. Precisely for this reason there has been no news of him for some time, his social profiles.

Even the girlfriend of the former gieffino, Sophie Codegoni, respects the privacy of her better half and, consequently, prefers not to say a word. As for the relationship between Alessandro and Sophie, born inside the GF Vip house, things seem to be proceeding for the best.

In fact, although most believed that this story was born more out of a desire for visibility than out of a real feeling, the two seem very close. In fact, not even Fabrizio Corona’s digs were enough to separate them and, as the parties directly involved reveal, things are going well in the couple.