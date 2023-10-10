After the announcement of the separation spread by Sophie Codegoni on social media, Alessandro Basciano has decided to break his silence on the matter. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP he wanted to share his version of events together with all his fans.

Alessandro Basciano e Sophie Codegoni they met inside the house of Big Brother VIP. A year later marriage proposal on the red carpet of the Venice film festival, the couple decided to wear a definitive point to their relationship.

To spread theannouncement was the model through her Instagram profile. After a few days of silence, the former gieffino also spoke about the break and made an appeal to protect his daughter’s privacy.

These were the words written to accompany the caption in one photo published on Instagram in which he shows himself in a hospital bed attached to an IV:

I would have preferred to avoid making such a delicate moment public, especially in the interest of our daughter. However, I find myself forced to respond to the pressure received also in order not to convey the wrong message. Sophie and I were already experiencing a moment of crisis (many changes), this, despite myself, drove us apart. For those who think otherwise, I underline that I have never cheated on Sophie, the breakup was due to a multitude of factors, certainly not the betrayal. Please respect the moment and especially our daughter. I thank those close to me in this situation.

Sophie Codegoni: the announcement of the separation with Alessandro Basciano

A few days, Sophie Codegoni announced the separation with Alessandro Basciano. The rumors about an alleged crisis were becoming more and more insistent on social media but the influencer took care of confirming everything. In detail, the model published a message on his Instagram profile in which he implied that the reason for the breakup was to be found in a alleged betrayal: