Alessandro Basciano’s sister lashes out on social media, denying rumors of any betrayal towards Sophie: here are her harsh words

The breakup scandal seems to never end Alessandro Basciano And Sophie Codegoni. This time, it is Alessandro’s sister who wants to say her opinion, who has decided to intervene through social media to give her version of the facts.

What has happened around their story in the last few days is incredible. It all started from Sophie’s exclusive interview with Verissimo, in which she told the whole truth about the now concluded relationship.

She spoke of alleged betrayals that also occurred during her pregnancy, but what she has confirmed from multiple people is the betrayal that occurred in Ibiza. Right where it seems he had a meeting with one of her exes.

Basciano, Alessandro’s sister breaks the silence: “Fake betrayals, investigate…”

Sophie she also told how he was never kind and polite to her, insulting both her and her mother in moments of anger. There was then talk of discussions in the workplace, bans and a much more serious matter.

Apparently, during the moment of birth, it seems that Basciano went to rest, leaving her alone. As many expected, after this very powerful interview, Alessandro immediately responded, but through his lawyer.

Finally, he wanted to speak up in defense of Alessandro, his sister who, through social media, expressed her thoughts and her version of events. Also the Instagram page MondoReality he wanted to have his say.

In fact, he posted an old video where Sophie and Alessandro they were still on Big Brother, and Sonia Bruganelli had loudly criticized Basciano for the way he treated Sophie. Many comments under the video actually agreed with the commentator.

Among the comments, however, that of Giorgia Nicole Basciano, Alessandro’s sister who intervened in his defense, emerged. The comment she left is the following: “But I’m shocked in reading all these useless comments when here we were talking about a reality show and some behaviors inside the GF that ended there”.

“What happens today are fake betrayals that don’t exist, they are two different things. So what are we talking about? We all get angry many times, but in this case we’re talking about a betrayal that never happened, it’s another topic entirely.”

Basciano’s sister ends by stating: “Now stop writing bullshit when you don’t know things. Always judge without knowing the reality. You can say things with the facts in hand, remember that. Always remember what happened with other VIPs left on television. Same fake scenes. So write real things where you have seen the facts. In your place I would try to understand who wanted to frame Ale. You are good at finding things, investigate…”