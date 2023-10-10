Like a bolt from the blue, a few days ago Sophie Codegoni had announced the definitive break up with her boyfriend, Alessandro Basciano. The boy who has been hospitalized for a few days, responded to his ex in recent days.

During the live broadcast, the boy strongly wanted to underline how in reality, he never cheated on Sophie. Furthermore, he wanted to deny all the accusations made against him by his ex-girlfriend.

But despite this, apparently, many fans of the two influencers have begun to insinuate a possible approach with another girl. The latter appeared several times with Gianluca Costantino, and the accused of treason Alessandro Basciano.

Alessandro Basciano, the alleged lover breaks the silence: his harsh words

Many posts began to circulate through social media, in which not only the boy was accused with impolite epithets, but also the girl, who was soon spotted on various social media.

One user wrote: “Dear Basciano, here’s who you were at dinner with last night but Gianluca exposed you, but Sophie who has balls showed up. She was in Mykonos This summer, did you and the clown go on a ride? You’re disgusting, the rainbow, let’s see the disgusting tonight.”

Then followed by other users: “But look who is at Ale’s evening, Gianluca’s friend and also on the console, now we understand why Basciano is always in Milan.” “That beautiful friend of Gianluca, what is she doing with Basciano?”.

Finally, someone has started to take on the role of detective: “Genevra Lamborghini is engaged to Edoardo Casella. So it’s not her. Basciano was spotted with a blonde at the airport and then with a friend of Gianluca.”

Soon the couple’s fans, who did not accept the division between Sophie and Basciano, started a real woman hunt. Soon, her official profile was discovered and that the young woman’s name is Federica.

After the many insults and insensitive accusations, the young woman wanted to deny the relationship that was made up for her by social media with Basciano. Furthermore, she also confessed that she is dating Gianluca Costantino.

“I would like to respond to these false insinuations born in the last few days and which unpleasantly involve me. Given that I am astonished at how certain people can invent stories without any foundation, I would like to point out that Alessandro Basciano and I know each other only and exclusively because Gianluca Costantino and I are dating.”

“I would have preferred to communicate my relationship on social media in a certainly different way and time, but considering what is happening between Ale and Sophie it seemed right to expose myself. I’m very sorry and I hope we both find peace and serenity soon.” the girl finishes.