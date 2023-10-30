Alessandro Basciano he returned to very true to reply again to Sophie Codegoni’s statements. In Silvia Toffanin’s studio the entrepreneur stated that he had never slapped his ex-girlfriend. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The question and answer between Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni has been going on for days now. About a week after the interview given by the former tronista to very trueAlessandro Basciano has decided to present himself again in the studio of Silvia Toffanin to express his opinion publicly version of facts.

Regarding the shocking statements released by Sophie Codegoni in the previous weeks, Basciano stated:

She could have come here without going into detail, she’s not even that convinced of the evidence she has, there’s no proof that I could have cheated on her, I made a mistake in that video but there’s no physical betrayal, she may just have felt betrayed on the trust.

Subsequently, he focused on the accusations of assault he received from his daughter’s mother. Alessandro claims to have never given one slap to Sophie and that I have never taken any type of violent attitude towards her. These were his words:

Never given a slap. or I was jealous but I’m against violence, I was verbally aggressive, and it’s still wrong because even words hurt, but I never used physical violence.

Alessandro Basciano on the alleged betrayal

Finally, he spoke about the alleged betrayal of which he himself was accused: