After the news of the breakup between Sophie Codegoni And Alessandro Basciano, many began to question the motivation. Given the marriage proposal, the cohabitation and the search for a child, the fans did not understand this choice.

A few days ago however, Fabrizio Corona intervened by declaring to everyone that Alessandro Basciano would have cheated on Sophie with an ex-flame of his. Then the interview with Verissimo in which Codegoni declares that he knows with whom she was cheated on.

Apparently, the twists aren’t over. In fact, too Gwendolyn Canessa, through his official Instagram profile, harshly attacked Alessandro Basciano. The two certainly didn’t hold back in the back and forth and certainly not this time either. Here’s what happened.

Alessandro Basciano replies to Guendalina Canessa’s words: “You will apologize to me”

Guendalina Canessa, after the interview given to Silvia Toffanin, commented on everything inviting Basciano to immediately apologize to Sophie Codegoni, after the betrayal committed. The influencer’s words were reported by the page “I’m sillybasita”.

Guendalina’s words were: “Ah she wickedness? She??? You can only do one thing: apologize to this wonderful girl and don’t foment anything anymore. Do it at least for your little girl, if you are a man.”

This would be the response that Canessa gave to the statement made by Alessandro after the episode of Verissimo, in which Sophie Codegoni talked about the betrayals and the ways in which she was treated.

Alessandro immediately responded to Guendalina’s comment, telling her: “Stop always talking at random and knowing nothing. Then you come to make the apologies“. What set Guendalina and the entire web off was Basciano’s reply to the interview.

Precisely, Alessandro Basciano would have intervened in the matter together with his lawyer, Leonardo D’Erasmo. “For the malice and great imagination adopted towards me and among other things of low level for a person who among various things has a common bond with me who is our 5 month old baby (not to be forgotten)”.

“since he didn’t respect you first and foremost, with great regret I will be forced to bring out the whole truth with real evidence and facts that actually happened over this time and witnesses and not suppositions”.

“I don’t understand the hatred that drives people to such perfidy for a moment of glory. As soon as the time is right I will tell the whole truth. And there will be bitter shit for everyone. That’s for sure.” We know, however, that Fabrizio Corona does not point fingers without having proof of what he says.