These are the words of the former Big Brother contestant: “I have decided to…”

Once again Alessandro Basciano has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP has become the protagonist of an announcement that is causing a lot of chatter. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Through an announcement shared on his Instagram page, Alessandro Basciano revealed the drastic decision made after the separation from Sophie Codegoni. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP he has in fact revealed that he wants to leave Italy. These were his words about it:

Perhaps that moment has come when you have asked yourself a thousand questions and searched in vain for a thousand answers. I gave my all and fought and suffered for the sake of my family. In the end, with my head held high, I know I gave it my all and I can’t say I didn’t try. Now it’s right to try to find myself again.

And, continuing with his speech, Alessandro Basciano he then added:

I’ve been living with panic attacks and anxiety for two months. Unfortunately my health and state of mind are not the best. I decided to go far away. Maybe the only way to really make people miss me. Or maybe not. I have new important projects on the line and I will tell you about them. Unfortunately it was all a one-way street. I miss him. I miss everything, Ale.

There were many who sent messages of affection and closeness to the former Big Brother VIP contestant for what happened. Sophie Codegoni remained silent and decided not to comment on what her ex-partner wrote. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much talked about story will evolve.