The ex gieffino against his ex and against journalists: the reason

Over the last few hours the name of Alessandro Basciano has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The former protagonist of Big Brother VIP he indulged in an outburst against Sophie Codegoni and some journalists which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Alessandro Basciano a real fury against Sophie Codegoni and against journalists. It all started when the news of an alleged dating between Sophie and Mirko Brunetti and in all this the journalists who launched the rumor also mentioned the name of little Celine Blue. These were Basciano's words on the matter:

I would like to say to the cheap “journalists” of the house who… congratulations for your professionalism and high school of journalism if you want I'll put it to you Rai yo-yo because maybe it's the only thing you can do and talk about cartoons… Well done, you won a warning so maybe next time you mention your daughter's name and not mine.

And, continuing with his speech, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

But my question is why when you meet these sheep they act like that and when instead they do the circus that they consider a job they shoot a brand of bullshit? But above all, is there anyone who pays them? However, you could open a marriage agency or resurrect the program Strangelove or Love at first sightgood 'journalists.

At the moment, those directly involved have remained silent and have decided not to comment on the words released by Alessandro Basciano. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if this story will have further developments.