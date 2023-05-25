The error in Alessandro Basciano’s tattoo does not go unnoticed on the web

On the occasion of the birth of her second daughter, Celine Blue, Alexander Basciano he became the protagonist of a special gesture towards his little girl. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP he thought about tattooing his daughter’s name but a small mistake has not gone unnoticed by web users. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Alessandro Basciano has become Pope for the second time. His second daughter is called Celine Blue and was born from the love affair with Sophie Codegoni. The two met inside the most spied on house in Italy and then decided to experience love outside the cameras.

Over the last few hours, the former gieffino has published a photo on his Instagram profile which portrays a new tattoo. In detail, it is the name of her daughter which is engraved on her chest, under a royal crown that she had already tattooed. However, fans couldn’t help but notice a glaring mistake.

The detail was noticed by most of his followers. Therefore, someone left this comment below the post of Sophie Codegoni’s future husband:

How many tattoos as a mother of two boys is enough Ale your mother also said it very true then the name of your little girl was spelled wrong the proper names must be written in capital letters.

Therefore, the error in Alessandro Basciano’s tattoo seems to be linked to a missing capital letter. In fact, the middle name “Blue” should be written with thecapital initial. Currently, the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP hasn’t released any yet declaration regarding the matter. Will he break the silence in the next few hours? We just have to find out!